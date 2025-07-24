Yash Raj Films’ War 2 to be the only Indian movie to release across Dolby Cinemas in many countries on August 14

Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a global leader in immersive entertainment experiences, are proud to announce that War 2 (Hindi & Telugu) will be the only Indian movie releasing across Dolby Cinema® screens in many countries on August 14th.

War 2 will also be the first Indian movie to release at Dolby Cinema in India, marking a landmark moment in cinematic storytelling and audience experience in the country. In addition, the movie has planned it’s release in Hindi and in Telugu, at Dolby Cinema sites in North America, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and many other markets across the globe.

Releasing on August 14, War 2 ushers in a new era in India’s filmmaking with the subtle details and ultra-vivid colors of Dolby Vision® and the lifelike and immersive sound of Dolby Atmos®, which bring creators’ vision to life by fully capturing their artistic imagination and pushing the boundaries of their art forward.

Moviegoers in India can experience this high-octane action spectacle the way the filmmakers intended at India’s first Dolby Cinema opened earlier this month at City Pride Multiplexes, Kharadi, Pune. We look forward to opening more Dolby Cinema screens across India, including locations in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Trichy, Kochi, and Ulikkal.

Dolby Cinema is designed to transform your visit into an event with its unique and inspiring design. Inside Dolby Cinema, you’ll find dynamic lighting, premium seats with unobstructed sight lines, a room that is carefully designed to minimize distractions, and a curved wall-to-wall-to-ceiling screen. Every aspect of the design comes together to make the experience uniquely immersive, powerful, and memorable.

War 2 marks a new milestone among the decades of collaboration between YRF and Dolby built on innovation and a shared passion for redefining how stories are experienced.

In 2020, YRF became the first music label in India to offer a Dolby Atmos Music experience through a catalogue of hit music tracks under the album ‘Best of YRF’. YRF’s DHOOM:3 in 2013 was among the earliest Hindi movies to be released in Dolby Atmos, delivering breathtaking audio realism, while, back in 1995, YRF’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, was among the first few Indian movies to release in Dolby Audio. Countless movie titles and music tracks from YRF have released in Dolby, at cinemas and across streaming services.

Michael Archer, Vice President of Worldwide Cinema Sales and Partner Management, Dolby Laboratories said, “Our collaboration with Yash Raj Films spans over decades with many milestones. We're proud to take that legacy forward with War 2 (Hindi & Telugu) that will be available at Dolby Cinema in India and internationally from August 14th. It is also the first Indian movie to debut at Dolby Cinema in India. Dolby Cinema delivers an unmatched moviegoing experience with stunning visuals in Dolby Vision and immersive sound of Dolby Atmos, all in an environment built to make audiences feel the full power of storytelling. This is a landmark moment not just for our collaboration, but for how cinema will now be experienced in India.”

“YRF has always believed in pushing boundaries to deliver the most enriching cinematic experiences to its audiences. From embracing Dolby Audio in the 90s to pioneering Dolby Atmos in our blockbusters – and now, leading the way with Dolby Cinema, we remain committed to storytelling that doesn’t just entertain, but transports you into the story. With War 2, we’re excited to bring audiences into a new era of movie experience, one where every scene is more vivid in Dolby Vision, every sound more immersive with Dolby Atmos, and the theatrical experience more unforgettable than ever before at Dolby Cinema.” said Rohan Malhotra, Vice President- Distribution, Yash Raj Films.

With War 2, audiences won’t just watch the action - they’ll feel every moment and every heartbeat as if they are transported into the movie’s world with stunning clarity and depth.

