After earning praise and a tax exemption in Madhya Pradesh, Tanvi The Great, actor-director Anupam Kher’s second directorial venture, has now been declared tax-free in Delhi as well. The announcement was made by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta via a post on social media platform X.

“I am pleased to share that the Delhi Government has declared the film Tanvi The Great tax-free in the state. With an impactful narrative of inclusion, the film is an inspiring story of a young, 'special' girl—Tanvi, who is determined to achieve her dreams against all odds,” wrote Gupta.

Highlighting the emotional depth and patriotic core of the film, she added, “Tanvi's story is emotional and inspirational. We are committed to promote films that strengthen the spirit of ‘Rashtra Seva’, ignite patriotism, and awaken the conscience of the nation. Best wishes to the entire team of the film.”

Earlier, Gupta attended a special screening of the film and was visibly moved. “Every moment was so heart-touching that I cannot put it into words,” she had said. “This theme is powerful and beautiful, and it’s incredibly important that every child watches this film. We, on behalf of the Delhi government, would also like to screen this film for as many children as possible.”

Tanvi The Great follows the story of a young autistic girl, played by Shubhangi Dutt, who dreams of joining the Indian Army like her late father. Alongside Dutt and Kher, the film also stars Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Karan Tacker, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen.

Produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the film has garnered international recognition with screenings at festivals in Cannes, New York, London, and Houston. It also received standing ovations at special previews at the National Defence Academy and Southern Command in Pune.

