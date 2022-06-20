For the first time in his entire career as a producer-filmmaker, Karan Johar will not be in India for the release of a film. The film Jugjugg Jiyo will now have to release without its producers’ presence. Karan Johar flew off to London with his twins and mom for a family holiday.

Karan Johar off on a family holiday on the eve of Jugjugg Jeeyo release

“My parental duties come before my duties as a producer,” Karan said to me on landing at Heathrow airport. This is to say, he has his priorities right. As for the big release on Friday, Karan is monitoring every move of his marketing team from London. He says he is ‘stalking’ every move of his team.

The advance booking for Jugjugg Jeeyo opened across the country on Sunday. The reports are very encouraging. Says Bihar’s prominent exhibitor Suman Sinha, “Jugjugg Jeeyo is a typical Karan Johar-Dharma Productions, bright and festive with singing and dancing. People don’t want to see dark gloomy films right now.”

Karan agrees. His own directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a swirl of colours, songs, and dances. Apparently, the entire cast of the film dances including the veterans Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.

