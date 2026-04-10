The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition seeking to stop the screening of Dhurandhar The Revenge during the ongoing Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, declining to grant any interim relief at the admission stage.

Madras High Court dismisses plea to halt Dhurandhar The Revenge screening amid Tamil Nadu polls

Madras High Court refuses to halt screening of Dhurandhar The Revenge

A Bench led by Chief Justice Sanjay A. Darmadhikari and Justice G. Arul Murugan dismissed the plea that sought to restrain the film’s exhibition across Tamil Nadu until the election results are declared.

According to a Bar And Bench report, the petition was filed by a resident of Madurai. It requested an ad-interim direction to stop the film’s screening in theatres and on OTT platforms during the Model Code of Conduct period. The Court, however, declined to intervene and dismissed the plea at the admission stage.

Petition argued film could influence voters

The petitioner argued that the continued screening of the film during the election period could disturb the principle of a level playing field. According to the plea, the film’s screening during the Model Code of Conduct period may influence voters. It was also argued that allowing the film to run during the sensitive election phase would go against the spirit of free and fair elections.

The Court did not find grounds to grant the requested relief.

Film drew attention due to political undertones

Dhurandhar The Revenge has been widely discussed in the run-up to the elections because of its perceived political themes. These concerns formed the basis of the challenge before the High Court. Despite the objections raised in the petition, the Court allowed the film’s screening to continue.

Dhurandhar records strong box office performance

Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the film has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of 2026. It opened to strong numbers and entered the Rs 500 crores club within three days of release. The film continues to draw audiences in theatres across the country.

Also Read: Delhi High Court sends Dhurandhar The Revenge song dispute between Trimurti Films and B62 Studios to mediation

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