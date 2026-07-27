Unlike the previous films starring Vidya Balan, the third chapter will introduce a completely new story set in the same Kahaani universe.

The Kahaani franchise is all set to return with a new installment, but this time with a fresh protagonist at its centre. According to a report by Pinkvilla, actor Yami Gautam has been cast as the lead in Kahaani 3, with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh returning to direct the acclaimed thriller series.

Yami Gautam to star in Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani 3: Report

Unlike the previous two films, the upcoming chapter will not continue the story of Vidya Balan's iconic character. Instead, the makers are developing an entirely new narrative set within the same Kahaani universe, aiming to preserve the franchise's signature suspense while introducing a different central character and storyline.

Sharing details about the project, a source said, “Kahaani 3 is a new story altogether. The idea is to take the franchise forward while retaining the essence of the world that audiences have loved. Yami Gautam is coming on board as the lead, and the character has a very strong arc. The film is still in the pre-production stage, and the team is working on the timelines for the shoot.”

The source further added, “Sujoy has a very clear vision for the Kahaani world. He is working closely with the team to ensure that the third film feels fresh but still carries the soul of the franchise. There is a lot of excitement around the collaboration with Yami, and the makers are currently figuring out the shoot schedule.”

The original Kahaani, released in 2012, featured Vidya Balan as a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in Kolkata. The thriller received widespread acclaim for its gripping narrative, unexpected twists, and Vidya's standout performance.

The franchise returned in 2016 with Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, starring Vidya Balan and Arjun Rampal. Although it was not a direct sequel, the film delivered another suspense-driven story filled with emotional depth and surprising turns, further cementing Kahaani as one of Bollywood's most admired thriller franchises. With Kahaani 3 now in pre-production, audiences can expect a fresh mystery while staying connected to the world that made the series a fan favourite.

Also Read : Ram Gopal Varma pens heartfelt note after Yami Gautam Dhar wins Best Actress National Award: “I don’t and never believed in the concept of awards, but…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.