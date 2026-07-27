The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the removal of the teaser of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, a film allegedly inspired by Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The court observed that the content could harm the actor's reputation and said it would pass an order directing its removal from social media within 24 hours.

Delhi High Court orders removal of Kala Hiran teaser linked to Salman Khan; says reputation must be protected

Justice Jyoti Singh stated that if the producer failed to remove the teaser, platforms such as X and YouTube would be directed to take down the links.

Salman Khan cites personality rights and fair trial concerns

The matter arose from Salman Khan's plea seeking protection of his personality rights. The actor had earlier secured directions from the court protecting those rights and later moved an application seeking a ban on Kala Hiran, claiming it was based on the pending blackbuck poaching case.

According to Khan, the film portrays him as having links to the underworld and contains defamatory material that infringes upon his personality rights. He also argued that the project could affect his right to a fair trial, as proceedings in the alleged blackbuck hunting case are still pending before the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court.

The plea further stated that the film's poster features a character closely resembling Khan, complete with a bracelet commonly associated with the actor. It also referred to media reports and statements made by producer Amit Jani, claiming they clearly indicate that the film is based on the sub judice case.

Court criticises producer's conduct

The petition also claimed that after Khan sent a legal notice to the filmmakers, Amit Jani publicly tore it up during an interview and later alleged on social media that he was being threatened by the actor and the underworld.

During the hearing, Justice Singh strongly criticised the producer's conduct, observing that the teaser continued to damage the actor's reputation every moment it remained online.

The court also remarked that such treatment would be unacceptable even if it involved an ordinary citizen, stressing that a person's reputation takes years to build but can be lost very quickly.

Producer says teaser does not name Salman Khan

Appearing for the producer, counsel argued that the teaser never names Salman Khan and does not use artificial intelligence or deepfake technology. It was also submitted that the teaser merely depicts public events and that there is no exclusive legal protection preventing such portrayals.

Salman Khan's legal team, however, countered that the teaser unmistakably referred to the actor. His counsel further pointed out that Khan had already been acquitted in three of the four criminal cases against him, while the sentence in the remaining matter had been suspended. The actor also argued that public portrayals of the pending case could prejudice his right to a fair trial.

Court asks Salman Khan to submit list of infringing links

After briefly watching the teaser in court, Justice Singh observed that depicting matters currently under judicial consideration could amount to contempt. The court reiterated the importance of safeguarding an individual's reputation while legal proceedings remain pending.

The court also discussed the role of digital intermediaries. While lawyers representing Meta and Google argued that online platforms could not be subjected to pre-publication injunctions, Justice Singh observed that platform owners also bear certain responsibilities.

Also Read: Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani reacts after Delhi High Court adjourns Salman Khan’s plea till July 6: “Will release in 8000 cinema halls”

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