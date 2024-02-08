It is a classic story of love and how a person truly in love can cross all boundaries, even if that means sacrificing their love.

Zindagi is set to launch of its much-awaited show Abdullahpur Ka Devdas on February 26, 2024. Directed by Anjum Shahzad and written by Shahid Dogar, this 13-episode show promises a captivating blend of love, friendship, and poetic drama. This heartfelt story is a power package of love, friendship, betrayal, and sacrifice. Moreover, the ensemble cast, featuring Savera Nadeem, Anoushay Abbasi, and Nauman Ijaz, adds depth to the narrative.

Set in a small town, Abdullahpur Ka Devdas is the coming-of-age story of Fakhar, played by Ek Jhoothi Love Story fame Bilal Abbas, and Kashif, played by Raza Talish—two best friends unknowingly in love with the same woman, Gulbano, as essayed by Sarah Khan. However, Gulbano’s fantasies have been captured by an anonymous poet named Devdas. As the plot progresses, Kashif reveals himself to be Devdas, becoming the object of Gulbano's desire. Unbeknown to her, the true Devdas is Fakhar.

Abdullapur Ka Devdas is a classic story of love and how a person truly in love can cross all boundaries, even if that means sacrificing their love. The show also explores the delicate balance between love and friendship, posing the poignant question, "Mehboob ya Mohabbat?" While love holds all the power in our lives, sacrifices, and compromises become predominant in the show. As we see Fakhar (Bilal Abbas) worrying about his lover's happiness before his own, he goes in the end to sacrifice it all together.

Elevating the experience, Abdullapur Ka Devdas also promises to bring to you soul-stirring melodies, which include tracks like ‘Biba Sada Dil Morr De’ by Zain Ali, Zuhaib Ali, Sami Khan, Iqra Manzoor and lyrics (recreated ) by Sami Khan and ‘Oh Sahib’ by Adnan Dhool, Zain & Zohaib and lyrics by Asim Raza enriching the storytelling with a melodic touch.

Sarah Khan said, “Abdullahpur Ka Devdas introduces a spin to the idea of love stories in the most heart-breaking but relatable way. It was a wonderful experience working with such talented people on a unique script. I knew I wanted to play Gulbano as soon as I heard the story in the first meeting. Working with Shahzad Nawaz, Saweera Nadeem, Bilal Abbas and the rest of the cast is a dream come true moment for any actor. The director, Anjum Shahzad worked on every minuscule aspect of the show that made me want to portray Gulbano at the maximum capacity. It is incredibly exciting to know its release on Zindagi; the Indian audience has always been generous with their love, and I am eagerly anticipating the response to our heartfelt tale.”

Raza Talish, who plays Kashif, said, “I am thrilled about Abdullahpur Ka Devdas making its way to Indian screens through Zindagi. The whole cast and crew’s belief in the project reflected the immaculately knit story. This made the filming journey both realistic whilst profound. This story makes us yearn for more such stories, and I am glad that I have been a part of this creative piece. Now with its TV release, I'm eager to see how the audience connects with our tale of love, sacrifice, and friendship. It's an exciting moment for all of us.”

Commenting on the upcoming launch of the show on Zindagi, director, and visionary Anjum Shahzad said, “Abdullahpur Ka Devdas is more than just a love story, it’s a roller coaster ride of human emotions. Love and Devdas are two sides of the same coin. Whether it's the classic Devdas or the modern Abdullahpur ka Devdas, true love is at the heart of both stories. Shailja Kejriwal (Producer, India) was as a key person in making this story happen. Zindagi has been a fantastic platform for cross-cultural storytelling. I am looking forward to valuable feedback from our friends in India.”

Talking about Abdullapur Ka Devdas’ release on Zindagi, producer Shailja Kejriwal said, “The story unfolds in a small town Abdullahpur, seamlessly intertwining passion, heartbreak, and unexpected twists, revealing the intricate web of relationships. Abdullahpur Ka Devdas delves into the human heart, showcasing how love's highs can also bring unexpected turns and deceit. I can't wait for you to experience the captivating storytelling and powerful performances by our talented actors, portraying characters that resonate with the universal ebb and flow of love”

