Director Homi Adajania has officially wrapped the shoot of his upcoming film Cocktail 2. On January 30, 2026, the filmmaker took to social media to share the update, marking the end of filming with a celebratory post featuring the cast and crew.

It’s a wrap! Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna conclude shooting for Cocktail 2; Homi Adajania shares update

Sharing a group picture from what appeared to be the film’s wrap celebration, Adajania wrote in the caption, “Cocktail2 shoot wrapped I may be biased, but this one feels a tad special / Big love to my fab crew & cast for tolerating the absurdity that I am. Love you guys.”

The post drew quick reactions from fans and members of the film’s team. Actor Kriti Sanon responded in the comments section with a playful note, writing, “Love you Homsterrrr.” Another user echoed the growing anticipation around the project, commenting, “Please announce the film officially now with the poster or teaser, we are so excited for the release.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Homi Adajania (@homster)

The image shared by Adajania captured a high-energy wrap party moment, with actors Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon seen celebrating alongside the director and producer Dinesh Vijan. The candid frame reflected a relaxed and informal atmosphere, with the cast and crew visibly enjoying the milestone after completing the shoot.

Adding a visual nod to the film’s title, the background featured a large celebratory cake with “COCKTAIL” written on it, reinforcing the occasion. Playful text overlays such as “Love you fools” and “Fun was had!” further highlighted the camaraderie on set. From Shahid Kapoor’s animated expression to Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon’s laughter, the image conveyed the sense of closeness within the team.

Speaking of the film earlier, Kriti opened up about working with Shahid and Rashmika, and how Cocktail 2 differs from the original in an interview with Zoom. “I think Cocktail 2 just happened at the right time. I was craving for it. I wanted to explore that young, urban, fun space of a rom-com. And yes, it’s a sequel, but it’s more of a vibe sequel. The story, characters, and their backstories are completely different. Everything is new, except for the vibe of Cocktail and, of course, Maddock Films and Homi Adajania—that remains the same,” she explained.

Also Read: Makers of Cocktail 2 lock September 2026 release to avoid overlap with Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo: Report

More Pages: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.