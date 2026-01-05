Makers of the upcoming film Cocktail 2 have officially locked in a September 2026 theatrical release date, choosing the slot to maintain a clear release gap from Shahid Kapoor’s earlier project O’ Romeo, which is scheduled for a February 2026 release.

Makers of Cocktail 2 lock September 2026 release to avoid overlap with Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo: Report

Featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, Cocktail 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2012 romantic comedy that became a notable box office success. The film is nearing the final stages of production, with the edit largely in place and the team now focusing on perfecting the soundtrack.

Insiders say that the decision to place Cocktail 2 in September was made deliberately to ensure the film has its own space at the box office, apart from O’ Romeo. A report by Mid-Day quoted a source explaining: “The gap was very consciously planned. O’ Romeo and Cocktail 2 are very different films, and no one wanted them stepping on each other’s toes. Six months gives Shahid the space to arrive with a new energy and image. From a trade point of view, it makes sense. Audiences need time to move on from one character before embracing the next. September gives Cocktail 2 its own identity.”

The report further stated that Cocktail 2 is almost ready in terms of its narrative cut, with the post-production team turning attention to its music. Songs have historically been a central element of the Cocktail franchise, and the makers are aiming to deliver a strong musical experience to complement the film’s story.

The original Cocktail, released in 2012, starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, and struck a chord with audiences for its fresh take on modern relationships. With Cocktail 2 fast approaching its release, expectations remain high as fans await how the story and characters evolve over a decade later.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon opens up about expectations from her in Cocktail 2: “I don’t take that pressure”

More Pages: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.