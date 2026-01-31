Over the years, Tere Naam (2003) has become a cult film for movie buffs due to its subject, evergreen songs and the performance and hairstyle of lead actor, Salman Khan. As a result, there has been a huge demand for its re-release for a long time. The success of films like Kabir Singh (2019), Animal (2023), Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (2025), Tere Ishk Mein (2025), etc. have further fuelled this demand since these films are considered to be in the same zone as Tere Naam. Moreover, the generation that was either not born or missed watching the film in cinemas has also been consistently demanding a re-release of Tere Naam. It has now come to light that their wish will be fulfilled in less than a month.

BREAKING: Salman Khan’s CULT flick Tere Naam to re-release in PVR Inox on February 27

Yesterday, January 30, PVR Cinemas revealed that they plan to bring Tere Naam back into cinemas on February 27. As expected, the announcement has led to a wave of jubilation among fans of the superstar and the film.

In 2024, Bollywood Hungama spoke to trade experts and exhibitors on this aspect. Trade veteran Taran Adarsh said, “If the film were released in the present day or had been released even a few years ago, people would have gone crazy.” He also jokingly remarked, “The film is alive even because of memes.”

Trade analyst Atul Mohan had explained, “The audience that liked Kabir Singh and Animal would love Tere Naam. Bhai yeh sab filmein pehle hi kar chuke hai!”

Film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi had opined, “Tere Naam is a cult film. I remember so many youngsters across the country sporting Salman Khan’s hairstyle! It is truly a hallmark of a movie and a star which has resonated in a huge way. If it does re-release with the correct campaign, there’s a lot that can happen.”

Distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal had exulted, “If it re-releases, it can do wonders.” Girish Johar, producer and film business analyst, in agreement, had stated, “Tere Naam has fantastic music and it was a one-of-its-kind love story at that point in time. I think it has a good chance to do well on its re-release.”

This was also the time when Bollywood Hungama exclusively reached out to producer Sunil Manchanda and asked him if there was any chance that Tere Naam might be re-released. He had told us then, “We haven’t discussed it yet, but we could look at the possibilities. We’d have to study the market and see if it’s worth giving it another round in cinemas and then take it from there.”

More re-releases in February

Tere Naam is not the only film which will have a re-run in February. On February 6, PVR Inox will re-release Shah Rukh Khan’s 2002 film Devdas (2002). Interestingly, the period musical was also re-released in November 2025, as part of the celebrations of Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday. On February 13, Mani Ratnam’s gritty thriller, Yuva (2004), will have a re-release. All three of these films are being released as part of the Valentine’s Day celebrations

Also Read: Salman Khan sports Rs. 3.91 crore Rolex Daytona ‘Rainbow’; luxury watch steals the spotlight at Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon’s wedding bash

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.