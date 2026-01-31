Last week was significant for Sunny Deol and also the industry at large as Border 2 fulfilled all expectations and created a rampage at the box office. The actor, currently in his favourite place, Manali in Himachal Pradesh, is having a relaxed time and enjoying the success of the film, as evident by his Instagram post and Story. However, he is expected to be joined by an old friend and frequent collaborator, Rajkumar Santoshi, for a special reason. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the veteran filmmaker will narrate the second part of their much-loved 1996 flick, Ghatak, to Sunny.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Rajkumar Santoshi has cracked an idea which he feels is apt to be made as Ghatak 2. He informed Sunny Deol about it. Sunny got interested in the pitch and asked Mr Santoshi to join him in Manali. Accordingly, the filmmaker left for the Himalayan hill station. He’s expected to meet the actor today, January 31, and narrate the script.”

The source continued, “It now remains to be seen what Sunny feels about the subject. If it excites him, they will take it forward, based on the dates and other factors. Sunny is clear that just because Gadar 2 (2023) and Border 2 were blockbusters, he’ll not be signing a sequel of any of his past classics and cash in on the trend. He feels that this would amount to cheating the audience. Mr Santoshi also thinks on the same lines.”

Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi have worked thrice, in Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996). All three were huge hits and have a lot of recall value. Interestingly, Sunny’s next, Lahore 1947, is also directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. This time, Aamir Khan has come on board as its producer. And that’s not all. In October 2025, Bollywood Hungama reported that Rajkumar is also committed to doing Jaat 2. The first part, Jaat (2025), also starred Sunny Deol.

