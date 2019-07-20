Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.07.2019 | 6:41 PM IST

WOAH! Sonakshi Sinha reveals she SECRETLY dated a celebrity, and also talks about her parent’s idea of an ideal husband for her

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut with Dabanng and has come a long way since then. The actress, who is currently gearing up for her next release Khandaani Shafakhana, is busy promoting the film across the country. But away from films, Sonakshi recently made some revelations about her personal life, saying that she even secretly date a celebrity!

WOAH! Sonakshi Sinha reveals she SECRETLY dated a celebrity, and also talks about her parent’s idea of an ideal husband for her

Talking about dating, Sonakshi Sinha stated that she was in a relationship with a celebrity, but no one knew about the same. However, the actress was cautious not to reveal any names and divulge details of the said relationship. Further talking about marriage, Sonakshi claimed that her parents’ want her to marry a ‘susheel ladka’, but unfortunately no one from the industry fitted the bill. If that wasn’t all, Sonakshi went on to talk about cheating in a relationship and said that, if her boyfriend were to ever cheat on her, he wouldn’t live to see the next day!

As for her film, Khandaani Shafakhana is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and follows the story of a young girl who inherits her dead uncle’s sex clinic in Punjab. The film is slated for release on August 2.

Also Read: Dabangg 3: Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha get mobbed by fans on the sets in Phaltan

