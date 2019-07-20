Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.07.2019 | 6:41 PM IST

Coolie No. 1 Remake: Johny Lever joins the cast of the Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After entertaining us in the 90s with jokes and gags, David Dhawan directorial Coolie No. 1 is all set to get a contemporary twist. The fun roller coaster film will now be remade with Varun Dhawan essaying the role of Govinda and Sara Ali Khan playing Karisma Kapoor. Now the latest update on that front is that Johny Lever has joined the cast.

In recent reports, it has been mentioned that Johny Lever will essay the role of police officer in the Coolie No. 1 remake which was originally essayed by Tiku Talsania. On the other hand, it was revealed recently that the role of Kader Khan where he essayed the character of Karisma Kapoor’s father will be played by Paresh Rawal. The latter will be seen as the father of Sara Ali Khan in the remake.

Speaking up with excitement of joining the cast of Coolie No. 1 remake, Johny stated that it is great to team up with the director of the film David Dhawan. The actor mentioned about how he has worked with the filmmaker in his past films like Deewana Mastana, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Judwaa 2 amongst others further adding that this film will see him in a wonderful role. He was also all praises for David Dhawan as he stated about how the filmmaker has an understanding of comedy and is also in sync with it since the 90s.

Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 remake is yet to get a title and the film is expected to go on floors on August 5 in Bangkok. It is expected to release on May 1 next year.

Also Read: CONFIRMED: Coolie No 1 starring Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan to go on floor on August 5, Paresh Rawal to take over Kader Khan’s role

More Pages: Coolie No. 1 Box Office Collection

