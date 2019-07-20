Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.07.2019 | 1:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Woah! Jacqueline Fernandez to kick off her debut production with this action franchise!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While we haven’t got a glimpse of Jacqueline Fernandez post Race 3, the actress, we hear, is keen on experimenting with the kind of work she has been doing the industry. After a break in Los Angeles, the actress, who has signed the web-series Mrs. Serial Killer, will kick off work on the same. On the other hand, another interesting project that she has in mind is her production house. Not only is she contemplating on producing her first film but reports assert that the actress has found her first script to produce which is an action franchise.

Woah! Jacqueline Fernandez to kick off her debut production with this action franchise!

Recent reports have asserted that Jacqueline Fernandez, after attending acting classes, has decided to explore the film industry further from the eyes of the producer too. The actress, who has been a part of Race 2 and Race 3, has time and again expressed her interest and keenness towards the action genre and hence it is believed that the actress will also be producing an action franchise for her production company. In fact, these reports suggest that the initial prep for the same has even kick started as writers have already started writing the script of the first film in the series. It is being said that if all goes well, the film will go on floors by the end of this year.

Furthermore, it has also been learnt that Jacqueline Fernandez will be playing as the leading lady and that she will be seen in the role of a complete badass who will be kicking some ass in the high octane action sequences in the film. On the other hand, let us tell you that Jacqueline has always loved combating and martial arts. In fact, she considers it to be a great stress buster and often attends the classes for the same reason. The actress has also mentioned in one of her interviews that she has learnt weaponry.

On the film front, Jacqueline Fernandez is expected to feature in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Drive, which is a remake of the Hollywood film by the same name. The film, which has been in the pipeline for long, is yet to receive a release date.

Also Read: REVEALED: This is the reason behind Jacqueline Fernandez hiding her face from the paparazzi!

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Salman Khan turns brand ambassador for…

CONFIRMED: SAAHO release date pushed to…

Woah! Tamil blockbuster Jigarthanda to get…

’83: Ranveer Singh goes for a diet variant…

Sanjay Dutt can’t wait to start Munnabhai…

SAAHO: Will the release date of the Prabhas,…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification