Winner of India’s Next Top Model 2016 Pranati Rai Prakash to debut with Family of Thakurganj

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The winner of India’s Next Top Model 2016, and Femina Miss India and India’s Next Superstars finalist, model-turned-actor Pranati Rai Prakash is ready to make a scintillating Bollywood debut with Family of Thakurganj  – an upcoming Hindi action-drama by Manoj K. Jha, produced by Lovely World Entertainment – hitting the theatres on July 19.

Sharing the screen with a stellar cast – Jimmy Shergill, Mahie Gill, Nandish Singh and Saurabh Shukla, Pranati is just as stoked as her fans who are eagerly awaiting the release. Shot in the City of Nawabs, this film is a family drama cantered around the influence of modern thinking on traditional values and culture. Pranati’s journey from the humble state of Bihar to the big screen has been crucial in prepping her for the role, allowing her to resonate with the nuances of the film’s central theme. Here’s how she expresses her excitement, “I’m super excited about the film! It’s my debut in the Hindi film industry and I’ve had an amazing set of Co-stars – couldn’t have asked for anything more”.

As for her role in the film, Pranati, who carries a penchant for adventure, will be seen in entertaining action sequences in the film.

Also Read: Get ready to groove to ‘Fancy Thumke’ from Family of Thakurganj!

More Pages: Family Of Thakurganj Box Office Collection

