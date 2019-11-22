Bollywood Hungama

Will Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj collaborate for the fourth time?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj have given the industry some of the finest films of the Indian cinema. Their director-actor pair has always marvelled us and we can’t get enough of them. After giving us hit films like Kaminey and Haider, they even gave us an average release with Rangoon. It looks like, the duo might be collaborating on their fourth project together.

Will Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj to collaborate for the fourth time

Shahid Kapoor has been spotted visiting Vishal Bhardwaj’s office, stirring rumours around the city that they might be collaborating for another kickass project. Shahid and Vishal even posed for the paparazzi after one such meeting and we’re already too excited for this power duo to collaborate.

Shahid is currently prepping for the remake of Nani’s Jersey and even posted a video of himself hitting it out of the park during one of the practise sessions.

Also Read: Watch: Shahid Kapoor strikes a boundary as he preps for Jersey

