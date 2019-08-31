Bollywood Hungama

What will it be for Salman Khan on Eid 2020, Kick 2 or Wanted 2?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan has already hinted on his social media about his upcoming project, Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner. This announcement was out soon after Salman decided he won’t be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah with Alia Bhatt. However, the latest reports suggest that Salman Khan might be keen on exploring his options.

What will it be for Salman Khan on Eid 2020, Kick 2 or Wanted 2?

A source close to the star has revealed that Salman Khan has not yet decided his Eid 2020 release. He said, “Salman is still unsure if he wants to work on Kick 2 or Wanted 2. Either of the two films will be announced as Salman’s Eid 2020 release in the next few days.” While the fans were thrilled to hear about Kick 2, we bet they won’t be able to contain their excitement if Wanted 2 is his next.

Which movie would you want Salman Khan to next star in, Kick 2 or Wanted 2? Be sure to let us know.

Also Read: Waluscha De Sousa rubbishes rumours of being recommended for Inshallah by Salman Khan

More Pages: Kick 2 Box Office Collection

