Hollywood actors Will Forte and Lana Condor are on board to star alongside John Cena in Looney Tunes live-action and animated hybrid film Coyote Vs. Acme, at Warner Bros. The film is set to begin filming later this month.

According to Deadline, the animated and live-action hybrid centers on the classic Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote, who goes on to sue the Acme Corporation for failing him over the years in his dogged pursuit of the Roadrunner. The case pits Coyote and his human lawyer (Will Forte) against the latter’s intimidating former boss (John Cena), but a growing friendship between man and cartoon stokes their determination to win.

To All The Boys franchise star Lana Condor is also on board in a yet-to-be-named role. Dave Green is set to helm with a screenplay penned by Samy Burch based on the Looney Tunes characters and the New Yorker humor article ‘Coyote v. Acme’ by Ian Frazier. Chris DeFaria and James Gunn are attached as producers and the film is set to bow in theaters on July 21, 2023.

On the work front, Will Forte is currently filming Peacock’s MacGruber, reprising his most famous parody character of the same name. The former Saturday Night Live star appeared in Fox’s comedy, The Last Man on Earth, which earned him three Emmy nominations in his name, two for acting, one for writing.

Meanwhile, Lana Condor has also been exploring new projects, coming off the smash success of Netflix’s To All the Boys trilogy. She is also set to star alongside Cole Sprouse in HBO Max’s romantic comedy Moonshot.

