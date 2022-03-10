Colors TV is all set to come up with an entertainment-based show The Khatra Khatra Show. The show is produced and hosted by Television's power couple Harsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh. The show will feature some of the most popular celebs from telly town engaging in some exciting as well as challenging tasks.

The Khatra Khatra Show to go on air from 13 March

The first promo of the show has been released by the channel yesterday. The promo revealed all the contestants for the season which include Nikki Tamboli, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Punit Pathak, and others. The promo also revealed the premiere date of the show which is 13th March 2022.

In the promo, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is seen dancing with the host Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The actress sported a bright yellow puffy sleeves dress, with yellow stilettoes. Producer-director Farah Khan is also part of the show as the special guest. The caption of the promo read as, “The Khatra Khatra Show aa raha hai phir ek baar, sabhi ko hasaane aur entertainment ka tadka lagane! Dekhiye #GrandPremiere of #TheKhatraKhatraShow, 13th March, Sunday, raat 10:30 baje. Mon-Fri se, raat 11 baje, #Colors par.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

