Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has headed to the UK after being specially invited to watch premier league football in the country. Ranveer will be watching three to four matches, including the adrenaline-pumping clashes like Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal vs Leicester City, Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, etc during his visit!

A trade source reveals, “Ranveer is the face of the world’s most prestigious football league - the Premier League of UK. He has been specially invited to visit the country. He will spend around 7 days watching high-octane matches featuring teams that are dubbed as giants of football, meeting and interacting with football legends, and also visiting the hallowed stadiums of some of the top English teams. Given his stature as a global icon, a comprehensive plan has been chalked out for him for this tour.”

The source adds, “Ranveer was recently invited to play at the NBA Celebrity All Stars match and now he has been invited to the UK for premier league, the biggest footballing event in the world! Given his stature as a youth icon, the biggest sporting associations are aligning with him to bring more awareness. This shows the clout that Brand Ranveer commands globally. His resonance with the youth gives him a massive edge over others.”

Ranveer confirmed the development by saying, “It’s going to be really exciting! I know it. I’m all pumped up! I’m heading there to watch some of the biggest matches - Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal vs Leicester City, Crystal Palace vs Manchester City. I cannot wait to be there.”

