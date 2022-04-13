Hollywood actor-comedian Will Ferrel has now joined Warner Bros’ Barbie, the film centered on the iconic doll line starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The film’s all-star cast also includes America Ferrara, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey and America Ferrera.

Robbie will play the fashion-forward doll, Barbie with Gosling set to play Ken. It is unknown who Ferrell will be playing. Gerwig is on board to helm and co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, plot details are being kept in a Malibu dream house, but sources indicate that there is a meta-aspect to the proceedings. Ferrell is said to be playing the CEO of a toy company that may or not be Mattel.

Robbie is producing the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment production banner along with LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley. Robbie Brenner also will produce through Mattel, as will David Heyman via Heyday Films. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz are executive producers.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Warner Bros film marks Will Ferrell’s first feature outing since 2020 American romantic musical fantasy comedy film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, made by Netflix. He most recently appeared in Apple TV’s black comedy The Shrink Next Door opposite Paul Rudd. The actor-producer will next be seen next in Apple’s Christmas Carol pic Spirited.

