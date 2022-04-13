Joseph Gordon-Levitt is now aboard to star opposite Natasha Lyonne in Peacock’s Poker Face, a mystery drama series from Rian Johnson.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt joins Natasha Lyonne in Rian Johnson’s mystery drama Poker Face at Peacock

As Variety reports, plot details for the series are being kept largely under wraps, though sources say the show will follow a procedural format and see Lyonne’s character working to solve different murders in each episode. Details on the character Gordon-Levitt will play, including how many episodes he will appear in, are also under wraps. The upcoming drama received a 10-episode order at Peacock in March 2021.

This marks the first TV series for filmmaker Johnson who is the creator, writer and director of Poker Face and will also executive produce alongside T-Street partner Ram Bergman and the company’s television president Nena Rodrigue. It also marks a reunion for Gordon-Levitt and Johnson, who worked together on Johnson’s feature directorial debut Brick. Gordon-Levitt is the next member to join the series after previously confirmed Lyonne. Lyonne will also serve as an executive producer via her banner Animal Pictures. The company’s Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens will co-executive produce.

On the work front, Joseph Gordon-Levitt currently stars as Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick in the Showtime series Super Pumped. He also created, executive produced and headlined the Apple TV+ series Mr. Corman.

Also Read: Joseph Gordon-Levitt to lead Johnny Carson biopic series King Of The Night

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.