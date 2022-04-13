comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.04.2022 | 4:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
RRR Attack – Part I Dasvi The Kashmir Files K.G.F – Chapter 2 Bachchhan Paandey
follow us on

Nurse, husband arrested for stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs. 2.4 crore from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s New Delhi residence

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

In February this year, Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja's house in Delhi was reportedly robbed of cash and jewellery worth Rs. 2.4 crore. The police have now arrested a nurse working at the residence along with her husband for stealing the said cash and jewellery from the house.

Nurse, husband arrested for stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs. 2.4 crore at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s New Delhi residence

Nurse, husband arrested for stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs. 2.4 crore from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s New Delhi residence

The nurse, Aparna Ruth Wilson, was a caregiver for the actor's mother-in-law while Wilson's husband Naresh Kumar Sagar is an accountant at a private firm in Shakarpur.

The police said that the theft took place on February 11 this year and the complaint was registered on February 23 when it was reported by the members of the family at the Tughlaq Road Police Station. They also said that the complainant in the case was the manager of Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja's house that employs over 20 people.

"The Delhi Police Crime Branch along with a team of the Special Staff Branch of the New Delhi district conducted a raid in Sarita Vihar on Tuesday night. They apprehended Wilson and her husband, both 31 years old," a senior police officer said, adding that they have been arrested.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor shares ‘her baby is here’ images with husband Anand Ahuja

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bombay High Court denies stay on Shahid…

SCOOP: KGF 2 producers at loggerheads with…

Arshad Warsi to undergo kidney stone surgery…

Warner Bros. China censors Fantastic Beasts:…

After MIND-BOGGLING advance sales of KGF -…

EXCLUSIVE: UNPRECEDENTED demand for KGF -…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification