In February this year, Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja's house in Delhi was reportedly robbed of cash and jewellery worth Rs. 2.4 crore. The police have now arrested a nurse working at the residence along with her husband for stealing the said cash and jewellery from the house.

The nurse, Aparna Ruth Wilson, was a caregiver for the actor's mother-in-law while Wilson's husband Naresh Kumar Sagar is an accountant at a private firm in Shakarpur.

The police said that the theft took place on February 11 this year and the complaint was registered on February 23 when it was reported by the members of the family at the Tughlaq Road Police Station. They also said that the complainant in the case was the manager of Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja's house that employs over 20 people.

"The Delhi Police Crime Branch along with a team of the Special Staff Branch of the New Delhi district conducted a raid in Sarita Vihar on Tuesday night. They apprehended Wilson and her husband, both 31 years old," a senior police officer said, adding that they have been arrested.

