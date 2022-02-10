comscore

Last Updated 10.02.2022 | 4:30 PM IST

Lata Mangeshkar ashes immersed at Nashik’s Ramkund by nephew Adinath Mangeshkar

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who was popularly known as 'The Nightingale of India passed away a few days ago on 6th February 2022. Her demise has left the entire nation in deep grief as her contribution to Indian cinema and music is unmatchable. The singer was suffering from Covid-19 and several other health complications for the last couple of weeks. After her death, a public funeral was organized at Shivaji Park, Mumbai.

The following day after her funeral, Lata's nephew Adinath Mangeshkar collected the copper urns containing her 'asthi' (ashes). The ashes were immersed in the sacred Pavitra Ramkund on the banks of the Godavari River, on Thursday morning. Ramkund is the place where it is said that Lord Rama used to take his daily bath during the 14-year exile.

Apart from her nephew, her sister Asha Bhosale and other kin were present at the brief religious ceremony. Earlier, a small prayer ceremony was conducted by Hindu priests with the family and a few close persons in attendance.

ALSO READ:Music academy to be built in Mumbai in memory of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

