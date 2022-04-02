Following their appearance onstage at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony last Sunday as a part of a Pulp Fiction reunion, Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson are teaming up again to lead the upcoming dark comedy film titled The Kill Room.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the crime thriller follows a hitman, his boss (Jackson), an art dealer (Thurman) and a money-laundering scheme that accidentally turns the assassin into an overnight avant-garde sensation, one that forces her to play the art world against the underworld. The film comes from writer Jonathan Jacobson, with Nicol Paone helming, and sees both Thurman and Jackson return to familiar territory involving hijinks and hired guns.

Production for the upcoming crime thriller is said to begin this spring in New Jersey and New York, with Yale’s recently launched sales and distribution banner, Great Escape, handling international sales. Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jon Keeyes are producing under their Yale Productions banner alongside Anne Clements of Idiot Savant Pictures, Paone, Thurman, and Dannielle Thomas and Jason Weinberg from Untitled Entertainment. The Kill Room has no set release date as of yet.

“Getting to make The Kill Room — an already incredible script — with Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson, is beyond my wildest dreams,” said Paone. “Every moment they’re on-screen, they are both enviable and eye-catching. I am eternally grateful to both of them for saying yes, and I am thrilled to bring this to life alongside Anne Clements and Yale Productions.” Added Levine and Beckerman: “The combination of Uma and Sam for this project is a dream come true. We are certain that Nicol is going to deliver a special film, and one that strikes the perfect balance between dark humor and edge-of-your-seat thrills.”

Samuel L. Jackson recently received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 94th Academy Awards, honoring his long and illustrious career which includes films like Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, as well as several Marvel blockbuster films where he appeared as Nick Fury and the Star Wars prequel trilogy as Mace Windu. Meanwhile, Uma Thurman, alongside Pulp Fiction, is best-known for her starring role in the Kill Bill films. She currently appears in the Showtime series Super Pumped.

