This week will see the release of not just one of the most-awaited Hindi films of the year, Welcome To The Jungle, but also the Hollywood superhero entertainer, Supergirl. Both films will be released on Friday, June 26. However, as of 7:00 pm on June 24, the bookings for Supergirl have yet to begin.

Welcome To The Jungle fever grips exhibitors; Supergirl bookings delayed as theatres prioritize Akshay Kumar’s comic caper

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “There’s tremendous excitement in the exhibition sector for Welcome To The Jungle. Moreover, the distributor of the comic caper has also requested extensive promotion. As a result, theatres have decided to adhere to it.”

The source continued, “Consequently, Supergirl is unable to get the desired number of shows. Warner Bros is clear that they are not asking for excessive showcasing. They have asked for 2 prime shows in 4-screen multiplexes and 3 prime shows in multiplexes with more than 4 screens. Yet, they are facing difficulty in securing showcasing. The negotiations are on and a solution is expected to be reached by Wednesday night or Thursday morning.”

As of 7:00 pm on June 24, Supergirl’s bookings had commenced only in Devgn CineX in The Walk in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The same multiplex chain has started bookings in Delhi and Ahmedabad as well. Smaller chains have taken the initiative in other cities. In Pune, not a single cinema hall has begun selling tickets. Similarly, the national chains, that is PVR Inox and Cinepolis, have not opened bookings in a single property in the entire North, Eastern and Western belt.

The source said, “Warner feels its demand is reasonable and that it is not asking for too many shows. They were among the few studios that released their films during the Covid period when Hindi filmmakers were shying away from theatrical releases. Hence, they feel they shouldn’t be given step-motherly treatment now that things have improved. The studio is hopeful that the issue will be resolved amicably and that Supergirl gets a fair showcasing.”

Also Read: Arshad Warsi teasing Rajkumar Hirani over son Vir Hirani’s acting debut with Pritam Aur Pedro will leave you in splits; watch

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.