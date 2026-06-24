Ahead of the teaser launch tomorrow, the makers have just dropped a striking new poster featuring Ali Fazal, from the much-awaited Mirzapur: The Movie, and it is everything fans have been waiting for. With the teaser set to drop tomorrow, the buzz around the film has officially hit fever pitch.

EXCLUSIVE: Ali Fazal’s fierce new poster from Mirzapur: The Movie raises anticipation ahead of teaser launch

The poster showcases Ali Fazal in his iconic avatar, radiating intensity and power. With a fierce expression and commanding presence, the character's look hints at the high-stakes drama, revenge, and power battles that have become synonymous with the Mirzapur franchise.

While the poster offers no clues about the storyline, it successfully reignites excitement among fans eager to witness the return of one of the most loved characters from the Mirzapur universe. The visual serves as a reminder that the battle for power is far from over and that the world of Mirzapur is gearing up for an even grander cinematic experience.

As excitement builds, all eyes are now on the teaser, which promises to offer the first glimpse into the film's action-packed narrative and larger-than-life scale.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani and will release in Hindi and Telugu and is set for a worldwide theatrical release on September 4, 2026.

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