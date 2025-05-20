EXCLUSIVE: Ahmed Khan takes a DIG at rush-jobs, says Welcome To The Jungle will come out ONLY when ready: “Many filmmakers block a release date and then they race against time to finish work. I am done with that in my life”

Ahmed Khan exclusively spoke to Bollywood Hungama last month on 7 years of his blockbuster, Baaghi 2 (2018). In the same interaction, he also opened up about his next, Welcome To The Jungle, which is one of the most awaited films of Bollywood for many.

EXCLUSIVE: Ahmed Khan takes a DIG at rush-jobs, says Welcome To The Jungle will come out ONLY when ready: “Many filmmakers block a release date and then they race against time to finish work. I am done with that in my life”

When asked when it’ll be out, Ahmed Khan said, “Firoz A. Nadiadwallah is a very passionate producer. He always says, ‘We have to not make films but movies. Hence, he wants to make everything big. He told me, ‘Ahmed, assemble as many people as you want in this film’. He went all out. I spoke to all the actors, and they all came on board immediately.”

He further stated, “70% of the shoot is over. Everybody is surprised that we could finish so much of the shoot so fast. We started filming in March 2024. Accommodating everybody’s dates took a lot of time. Hence, to finish such a large chunk in 1 year is a feat. Only two small schedules are left – one is an international schedule for the songs, and the other one is an action-packed one set in a jungle.”

Ahmed Khan added, “We expected that the film would take much more time and we were okay with it. In some films, there are only two schedules, and you could finish the film quickly. In some films, the process is different. You shoot over 4-5 schedules. Then, you go to the edit room, see what is missing and then shoot accordingly. I have been given enough time to go back and forth. It wasn’t planned, but it happened due to the cast.”

Will Welcome To The Jungle release in 2025 or 2026? The filmmaker answered, “I am going to finish the film and deliver. Then, it's up to Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Firoz bhai to decide when to release it. But we are clear that we won’t release a half-baked film. Many filmmakers block a date and then they race against time to finish work. I am done with that in my life. I believe that we should make the film, feel satisfied with the product and then put out a release date. Aaj release date ki koi value hi nahin rahi. There are so many films whose release date changes 4-5 times. In the process, you end up speeding up and then not finishing your product properly. Chalein ya na chalein, that is secondary. That is in the public's hands. You know so many producers and directors. Ask them if they were satisfied with their product. Everyone will tell you, ‘If we had more time in hand, toh accha hota’. Nobody would tell you, ‘My film is perfect. It can’t go wrong’. Everyone feels that they have to leave something out.”

Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2 had a forest setting, and it proved lucky for Ahmed Khan. Will he be second time lucky with Welcome To The Jungle, which is also set in a jungle? Ahmed laughed and exulted, “That’s a good one. Yes indeed, the jungle is very lucky for me. Maybe, I should stay in the jungles from now on!”

Besides Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, Welcome To The Jungle also stars Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and child actor Vrihi Kodvara.

Also Read: OMG 3 in early development as Akshay Kumar, Amit Rai discuss ideas: Report

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.