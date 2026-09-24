The veteran actor and comedian was known for his work in films including Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Jodi No. 1 and Welcome.

Veteran actor and comedian Mushtaq Khan passed away today at the age of 56 in Mumbai. The actor, who worked extensively across Hindi films and television over a career spanning several decades, was known for his supporting roles in films including Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Jodi No. 1 and Welcome.

Welcome actor Mushtaq Khan passes away at the age of 56

At present, details surrounding Mushtaq Khan’s demise have not been revealed. Reports suggest that the 56 year old actor passed away after battling cancer. But there has been no official information available regarding the cause of death, while details about his health prior to his passing have also not been disclosed.

Mushtaq Khan was a familiar face in Hindi cinema and had worked across a wide range of films over the years. He gained recognition for his performances in character and comic roles, with his appearance in Anees Bazmee’s Welcome remaining among his better-known screen outings. In the 2007 comedy, he played the character of Ballu, a disabled hockey player, alongside an ensemble cast that included Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Paresh Rawal.

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His filmography also includes Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993) and Jodi No. 1 (2001), among several other Hindi film projects. He continued to remain active in the entertainment industry in recent years, with his credits including films such as Stree 2, Gadar 2, Jaat and other projects.

Mushtaq Khan was born in Baihar town of Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district. He went on to build a career as an actor and comedian, becoming a recognisable presence through his work in Hindi cinema and television.

As news of his passing emerges, further details about the circumstances of his demise and information from his family or representatives are awaited.

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