Salman Khan starrer upcoming action-drama which is reportedly titled Monster is currently progressing with an extensive Mumbai schedule, with the makers filming several important portions featuring the superstar and Arvind Swamy. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Nayanthara.

Salman Khan and Arvind Swamy shoot massive train action sequence for Monster; source reveals details of Mumbai schedule

According to a source close to the project, Arvind Swamy has begun a 10-day Mumbai schedule for Monster, during which he is shooting both combination sequences with Salman Khan and portions on his own. The schedule includes elaborate action sequences, with the team focusing extensively on their choreography and execution.

The source revealed, "Arvind Swamy has started shooting for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai, and the team has been working extensively on the choreography and execution of these sequences. There is a lot of preparation going into making these portions visually impactful.”

The source further revealed that Swamy will share the screen with Salman Khan for three days during the schedule. Their characters are said to have a cat-and-mouse dynamic in the film, with the current leg of the shoot including a large-scale sequence set around a train.

The source added, "Arvind Swamy has a three-day shoot with Salman Khan, followed by solo portions. Salman and Arvind share a cat-and-mouse relationship in the film. They are presently filming a huge train-based action sequence, which is being mounted on a massive scale."

The train-based sequence is among the key portions being filmed during the Mumbai schedule and is expected to bring together the two actors in an action-heavy setting. While details about their characters and the circumstances leading to their confrontation have been kept under wraps, the source describes their relationship as one involving opposing sides.

Monster is being positioned as an action entertainer centred on Salman Khan. The makers are currently working on several elaborate action portions, with the Mumbai schedule forming an important part of the production.

The source also spoke about Salman’s involvement in the ongoing shoot, saying, “Salman is very dedicated on the sets and is confident about the content. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make Monster a massive actioner, and every sequence is being worked on with that scale in mind.”

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Monster stars Salman Khan and Nayanthara, with Arvind Swamy playing a negative role. Further details about the film, including its release plans, are awaited.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Contrary to recent reports, no CBFC relief yet for Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi

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