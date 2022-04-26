The Idol, a drama set in the music industry coming from Grammy winner The Weeknd and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, will make changes to its cast and crew after production has begun as it’s headed to a “new creative direction.”

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, HBO says the series, will “adjust” its cast and crew to fit a new creative direction for the show, “The Idol’s creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction,” the premium cable outlet said in a statement. “The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.” It’s unclear if this course change could result in cast and crew members leaving the production, as nothing concrete has been disclosed as of yet.

The Idol was first announced last June when it was reported that HBO was developing a show which features The Weeknd as co-writer and executive producer, along with his producing partner Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Kevin Turen, Aaron Gilbert for Bron, Ashley Levinson, Nick Hall, Sara E. White and A24 also serve as executive producers. Set in the world of the music industry in Los Angeles, the drama follows a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop singer. In November, HBO ordered The Idol to series.

Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp and Steve Zissis were all cast as series regulars, while Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga and Anne Heche were set to recur. Per the report, The Idol has been in production and the changes will mean reshooting some material that’s already been filmed, but the show will continue after the creative overhaul. The After Hours artist was also said to be starring in the show. Joe Epstein was tapped as the showrunner, with executive producer Amy Seimetz expected to direct all six episodes. Epstein and Seimetz also attached to executive produce.

