Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone spoke at a session named ‘The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler’ on day 1 of WAVES Summit 2025. Moderated by Karan Johar, the session created waves (pun intended) thanks to SRK’s replies. With his very first answer, he made a strong statement on the insider vs outsider debate.

Shah Rukh Khan began by saying, “I have a problem with the distinction between insider and outsider. It is not important where you come from. What is important is how you want to make a place in the field of your choice. Most people start assuming, ‘I am from the outside world. Only the privileged will get a chance. I don’t have such a distinguished background. Hence, I’ll not get (the chance)’. If you start wallowing in self-pity and have such thoughts, you’ll never give your full force of energy to make a space for yourself in the world that you want to be a part of.”

He continued, “Also, let me tell you that the world that you want to be in, doesn’t give a damn about you! You are very insignificant. Unko koi fark padta hai ki Deepika kahan se aayi, Karan kahan se aayaaur Shah Rukh kahan se aaya. They don’t care if you are from a filmy or non-filmy background or whether you are rich or poor. It's your choice. You have to find a space in that sphere by pushing it and finding out how the world works. Then, you give your best to it.”

SRK further said, “When I came here, I never thought that I couldn’t be a part of the world because I am an outsider. I believed, ‘Yehi meri duniya hai’. To be honest, from day 1, everybody in the film industry embraced me with open arms, like a new son landing at Marine Drive! In 24 hours, I lost one whole family and I gained a new family.”

Shah Rukh Khan ended his answer by saying, “Ambition, hunger, pain, problems etc. are just lofty words. You need to be determined. I had the ability and a little bit of skill as well. Itna talented nahin hoon main! But I did a lot of hard work. That’s all you need to make a place as an outsider.”

