Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone spoke at a session named ‘The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler’ on day 1 of WAVES Summit 2025. Moderated by Karan Johar, the session created waves (pun intended) thanks to SRK’s replies. He also made an important statement towards the end of the session.

WAVES 2025: Shah Rukh Khan makes a STRONG statement; backs China-like theatre BOOM in India: “Going to cinemas is becoming very EXPENSIVE…we need more theatres, CHEAPER theatres”

Shah Rukh Khan said, “Its outstanding that the initiative for WAVES has come from the honourable Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) himself. Or else, film industry members keep crying, ‘Humko industry status kab doge’! It’s a time when filmmaking has become more and more difficult and it has become challenging to get the audience to cinemas due to so many other platforms. With WAVES, 2-3 things should happen. Firstly, the shooting process in India should become easier not only for us Indian filmmakers but those who want to come to shoot here from abroad. This is because India has so much to offer – it is so culturally rich and so beautiful. We also go abroad and shoot but can we invite atithis (guests) to come here and give them all the infrastructure.”

He added, “Secondly, the festivals have markets where films are sold all over the world. That should happen with WAVES.”

Shah Rukh Khan further said, “Lastly, the call of the day is a lot more theatres, simpler theatres and cheaper theatres in smaller towns and cities so that we can showcase Indian films, made in various languages, to a larger majority of Indians at cheaper rates. Otherwise, it is becoming very expensive and also, our cinemas are mostly concentrated in big towns. We keep talking about the China model with regard to the number of theatres; that can happen here as well. (Once we have more cinemas), it’ll increase footfall. Thus, we’ll be able to give entertainment at a cheaper price and in every corner of the country.”

Also Read: WAVES 2025 inaugural ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan warmly welcomes Narendra Modi; Prime Minister applauds RRR’s win at the Oscars

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.