The inaugural ceremony of WAVES Summit 2025 was held today, May 1, at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai and was attended by some of the biggest names of Indian cinema. In this feature, we’ll bring to you some of the highlights of the event.

WAVES 2025 inaugural ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan warmly welcomes Narendra Modi; Prime Minister applauds RRR’s win at the Oscars

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan began by saying, “I am honoured to welcome you all to the inaugural edition of the WAVES Summit, India’s global platform for the future of audio-visual entertainment. A very special welcome to our distinguished guests – the honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi ji, the honourable governor of Maharashtra C P Radhakrishnan ji and the honourable chief minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji.” The actor also bowed his head while greeting them.

SRK further said, “It is a global platform and a catalyst for creators, innovators, disruptors. It’s a confluence or art and technology. Here, industry leaders unite to take charge of the future, drive global innovation and drive Indian creativity on the world stage. Just like the grand vision of WAVES, let’s start the event with a grand performance, especially composed by the Oscar-winning maestro, M M Keeravani.”

Narendra Modi, meanwhile, stated, “Indian cinema has spread its wings across the globe. This is evident with Raj Kapoor and Satyajit Ray’s popularity and RRR’s success at the Oscars.”

Nagarjuna exulted, “Namaskaram! It gives me great pleasure to be here today at WAVES celebrating the spirit of India, a country whose stories have shaped not just cinema but generations of hearts. During the 55th IFFI, stamps were released to commemorate four legends of Indian cinema—Shri Raj Kapoor ji, Shri Mohammed Rafi ji, Tapan Sinha ji, and my father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Now at this grand global platform, we are here to commemorate another historic moment. As India marks 100 years since the birth of five extraordinary visionaries, whose creativity defined the golden age of our films, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) pays tribute to their enduring legacy. The Government of India Department of Post will release a commemorative miniature sheet of postage stamps honouring Guru Dutt ji, Ritwik Ghatak ji, Salil Chowdhury ji, Raj Khosla ji and P Bhanumati ji. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the I&B ministry and our Honorable Prime Minister of India for their tireless efforts in preserving and honouring the legacy of Indian cinema, through this incredible initiative.”

Ruckus at BKC

Meanwhile, the management at WAVES came under the scanner. More than 1000 delegates were made to wait outside in the heat for almost three hours by the security team. The delegates were assured that they’ll be ushered in when the Prime Minister will leave the venue. However, when gates didn’t open until 2:00 pm, angry delegates created a ruckus. In no time, they were allowed inside.

What was shocking was that certain prominent celebrities were also not given access to the venue and had to wait on the streets.

