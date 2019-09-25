Bollywood Hungama

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says Nick Jonas is like her father Ashok Chopra’s mirror image

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is finally back in town for the promotions of her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink. The actress kick-started the promotions looking like sunshine is a gorgeous yellow dress and making us fall in love with her even more. Since this is sort of like a comeback movie for her, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is elated to promote The Sky Is Pink.

During the promotions, she was asked how it is like to be married and she says Nick Jonas always puts her before everything he does and is really considerate. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also went on to compare her marriage with her parents’ and says that theirs is the only marriage she looked up to and how she feels like Nick Jonas is her dad’s mirror image. And it’s not just their love for music, but also how her two favourite men are rooted, stable, dependable and solid.

The Sky Is Pink is slated to release on October 11 and also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf in lead roles with Shonali Bose as the director.

