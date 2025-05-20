The much-anticipated teaser of YRF's War 2 was launched today and has instantly generated frenzy across the internet. The 1 minute 34 seconds long teaser was shared by Superstar Hrithik Roshan on X (formerly Twitter), welcoming Jr. NTR to the franchise.

Staying true to the on-screen character of Kabir, Hrithik gave a challenging welcome to Jr.NTR, he wrote, "And so it begins, @tarak9999. Be prepared, there is no place for mercy. Welcome to Hell. Love, Kabir. #War2teaser #War2"

Hrithik Roshan originally led YRF's third spy universe film, titled War, in 2019; the film emerged as an all-time blockbuster and the highest-grossing film of the year. War 2 continues protagonist Hrithik's tryst with thrill and action against the backdrop of the spy franchise, this time featuring Jr. NTR as the antagonist.

The teaser showcases Hrithik Roshan reprising his character of Kabir in a meaner, darker, bulkier, and more menacing avatar. Hrithik Roshan is seen upping the stakes with visuals that leave a lasting impact on viewers. The actor is seen sword-fencing, going toe-to-toe with a wolf, flaunting massive biceps, delivering adrenaline-pumping car chases, and landing mean punches. War 2 was initially announced as an end-credit scene in YRF's Tiger 3 in 2023. The scene promised Hrithik's Kabir would return more ruthless and deadlier than ever, and the actor has surely set new benchmarks with the glimpses seen in the teaser.

Celebrating a milestone 25th year in the Indian entertainment industry, Hrithik Roshan is all set once again to pique his audience's interest, this time with War 2. Having created a lasting impact with films like Dhoom 2, Agneepath, War, Vikram Vedha, and Fighter, Hrithik Roshan remains committed to delivering genre-defining action thrillers and memorable characters on the big screen.

Produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji, who will be collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for the first time. War 2 features Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani, alongside Hrithik. The film is set to release worldwide in theatres on August 14th, 2025.

