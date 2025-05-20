Following the critical and commercial success of Jaat, actor Randeep Hooda is set to lead his next feature — a military war drama based on one of the Indian Army’s most complex international operations. Titled Operation Khukri, the film will chronicle the daring 2000 rescue mission in Sierra Leone, West Africa, where 233 Indian soldiers were held hostage by rebel forces.

The upcoming film draws its narrative from the real-life operation carried out by the Indian Army as part of a United Nations peacekeeping mission. At the centre of the story is Major General Raj Pal Punia, who, at the time, was a young Company Commander in the 14th Mechanised Infantry. The mission tested the limits of leadership and resilience, as the Indian contingent survived a 75-day siege in hostile territory before launching a successful counteroffensive.

Randeep Hooda, who will take on the role of Major General Punia, described the project as one that holds personal and national significance. “Operation Khukri is a story that moved me deeply. It’s not just a tale of guns and glory, but of sacrifice, brotherhood, and unyielding courage in the face of insurmountable odds. To step into the shoes of Major General Punia, a man who led his men out of a 75-day siege in an unknown land, is an honour and a responsibility. Our aim is to bring to life a chapter of Indian military history that deserves far more recognition — not just for the spectacle, but for the spirit of our soldiers who would rather die than surrender. I believe this story has the power to inspire every Indian,” Hooda said.

The rights to adapt the story have been officially secured by Rahul Mittra Films and Randeep Hooda Films. The film is based on the book Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad, published by Penguin Random House India.

The mission itself, intended initially as a peacekeeping effort, escalated into a tense standoff in the jungles of Kailahun. With limited resources and surrounded by hostile forces, the Indian soldiers’ survival and eventual escape is remembered as a significant military achievement. The film is expected to explore the strategy, endurance, and courage behind the operation, while highlighting a lesser-known chapter of India’s international military engagement.

