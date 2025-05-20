Akshay Kumar and director Amit Rai begin early discussions on OMG 3. The third installment is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2026.

Amidst wrapping up the shoot for Bhooth Bangla, actor Akshay Kumar spent the weekend in Kerala engaging in creative discussions with OMG 2 director Amit Rai. The duo reportedly used the final leg of the horror-comedy shoot as an opportunity to flesh out early ideas for the third installment in the Oh My God franchise.

OMG 3 in early development as Akshay Kumar, Amit Rai discuss ideas: Report

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Amit Rai accompanied Akshay Kumar to Kerala during the three-day song shoot of Bhooth Bangla, where they extensively discussed potential narratives for OMG 3. The report quoted a source saying, “Amit Rai had multiple ideas for OMG 3, and he discussed all the plot points with Akshay Kumar throughout the stay. The duo brainstormed over various directions the story could take. The intent is to continue the most loved franchise, and take the third part on floors in 2026.”

Both Akshay and Amit reportedly shared a strong creative rapport over the weekend. As of now, Amit Rai is working on developing a draft that could shape the third chapter of the courtroom social dramedy series. “Following the success of OMG and OMG 2, the stakes are high. The makers are in no hurry to rush through the process. They want the story to carry the franchise’s legacy while introducing fresh elements,” the source added.

If everything falls into place, OMG 3 is likely to go on floors in the second half of 2026. The casting will be finalised once the script is locked, but the tone of the film is expected to remain consistent with the earlier parts, tackling social themes through a courtroom setting with a touch of satire.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has officially completed the shoot for Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan. The actor filmed a song with Wamiqa Gabbi over a three-day schedule in Kerala, marking the wrap of the film. The film is scheduled to release on April 2, 2026. Next on Akshay’s calendar is a thriller directed by Priyadarshan, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, which is scheduled to go on floors in August 2025. He will also be seen in Housefull 5, which will be released on June 6, 2025.

