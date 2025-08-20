Within a span of 7 days, everything around the YRF Spy Universe has come crashing down. What looked like a franchise that couldn’t go wrong - with back-to-back 5 hit films - witnessed the first failure since 2012. After successfully delivering Pathaan and Tiger 3 in 2023, the hopes were high for Aditya Chopra's War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. in the lead.

War 2 leaves YRF bleeding with losses of approx. Rs. 60 crores; a bigger embarrassment than Thugs of Hindostan

To make it a tentpole feature spectacle for the viewers, Aditya Chopra left no stone unturned by mounting it on a historical budget of Rs. 450 crores (All Inclusive). However, the production house's risk has not paid off. Reliable industry sources have confirmed that YRF will be losing big money on War 2. "Around Rs. 150 crores have been recovered from the sale of digital, satellite, and music. The theatrical share in the best-case scenario from here will be Rs. 140 crores from the worldwide box office. This means YRF is set to lose approximately. Rs. 60 to 70 crores on War 2."

The source further confirmed that this is the biggest disaster for YRF in the modern era, along with the Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan film Thugs of Hindostan. "The Monday numbers have come down crashing, and it's the death of the franchise at this point in time. In fact, the failure of War 2 has also impacted the future spyverse slate of YRF."

The losses to YRF aside, the Telugu distributor of the film, Naga Vamsi, too, will lose 65 percent of his investment. "Naga Vamsi acquired War 2 for Rs. 90 crores, and the Telugu share of War 2 will be less than Rs. 40 crores. He is set to lose over Rs. 50 crores on War 2."

After back-to-back hits in the form of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, War 2 is the first failure from the YRF Spy Universe.

Also Read: Two cult hits, two crashing sequels: The STRANGE, shared fate of War 2 and Joker: Folie à Deux

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.