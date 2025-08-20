Bollywood's OG action hero, Sunny Deol has been riding high on the success of his recent release Jaat and the positive anticipation regarding Border 2. Apparently, the iconic actor is all set to headline another action thriller directed by Maharaj fame Siddharth P Malhotra.

Is Nitanshi Goel the latest addition to Sunny Deol’s upcoming action film?

On the other hand, ever since her debut in Laapataa Ladies, Nitanshi Goel has been consistently winning hearts, be it her super-glamourous avatars on the internet or the buzz around her upcoming projects.

According to an industry insider, Nitanshi currently is in talks to join Sunny Deol in the yet-to-be-titled actioner. A few weeks ago, paparazzi had spotted Nitanshi outside Siddharth P Malhotra’s office, sparking strong buzz about her casting. While there’s no official confirmation yet, the source suggests that the young actress might be roped in for a significant role alongside Sunny Deol.

The film, written by Suparn Verma and inspired by the 2007 Hollywood thriller Death Sentence, is set to go on floors sooner this year.

If the speculation holds true, Nitanshi’s presence will bring an exciting freshness to the high-octane action thriller.

