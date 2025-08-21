Veteran actor Neena Gupta, celebrated for her candid demeanour and bold fashion choices, recently responded with grace and wit to a troll’s body-shaming comment after she posted a video from the airport. In the clip, Gupta shared how she carries homemade snacks during long airport waits—specifically, roti rolls packed in a tiffin filled with potatoes, chillies, paneer, onions, and other ingredients—with the caption: “Shorts wali desi girl.”

The video, featuring the actor dressed in a casual black outfit and shorts and speaking directly to the camera in the airport lounge, earned a mixed reaction from viewers. One commenter wrote, “Very good ...only request dont show your legs ,they are not well toned ...we have never seen dadi mummy showing their legs this way ...ageing gracefully is excellent.”

Unfazed by the criticism, Gupta fired back with characteristic confidence and candor, “Don’t worry. These people who talk like this are basically jealous that they don’t have such good body, so ignore.”

Notably, many fans came to Gupta’s defence in the comments, with one pointing out, “What a demeaning comment from another WOMAN. Congratulations for being such a body shamer and being part of the problem.”

On the work front, she was last seen in Anurag Basu’s romantic drama Metro… In Dino, which featured a star-studded cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Anupam Kher, and performed well at the box office.

