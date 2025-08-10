Yash Raj Films’ War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the most awaited film of 2025, and the company announced the start of this massive pan-India action spectacle with India booking by releasing an insane new action promo featuring Hrithik Roshan & NTR as super-spies Kabir and Vikram!

Produced by Aditya Chopra, War 2 is the sixth installment from the fabled YRF Spy Universe franchise, which has only delivered blockbusters. War 2 promises to be an adrenaline-pumping spectacle, with jaw-dropping scale and action and an intense, gripping story that will see Hrithik and NTR take on each other for an epic, bloody showdown. The film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025.

