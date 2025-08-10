Mithoon and Palak Muchhal, the celebrated musical duo, are set to embark on their inaugural all-India tour titled Mithoon & Palak Live – A Tribute to Indian Cinema. The tour is valued at Rs 10 crores, underlining both its grandeur and the immense confidence behind the project. Commencing on October 4 in Surat, the tour will traverse various cities across India, starting with Surat, Baroda, and Ahmedabad.

Mithoon and Palak sign their first India tour together for Rs. 10 crores

The concept for the tour was inspired by their first joint live performance at a television award show in early June, where they paid homage to legendary actors Raj Kapoor and Manoj Kumar. It will be organized by Paresh Khandelwal - Chairman, Yashvi Group, who said, “We were mesmerised to see Mithoon and Palak perform live at a television award show recently. It is our vision and desire to take their act live all over the country, for which we have launched this tour. We will be starting with the magical city of Surat and a few other cities in Gujarat, followed by other parts of the country. “

Mithoon and Palak's collaborative journey began in 2013 with the hit song 'Meri Aashiqui' from Aashiqui 2. Their partnership has since flourished, both professionally and personally. Their upcoming tour not only celebrates their musical synergy but also their shared passion for Bollywood's rich cinematic history.

