It's all volatile in the film industry as the battle between War 2 (Hindi) and Coolie (Hindi) is getting more intense than anyone could ever imagine. In front of a juggernaut like War 2, Coolie is managing to make its way towards the audience. Earlier in the week, Bollywood Hungama explosively reported how YRF has bagged 100 percent showcasing in all single screens, dual screens, and triple screen properties across India, leaving just one/two shows for Coolie in the four-screen properties.

SCOOP: Coolie shows increased in multiplexes on popular demand; showcasing battle with War 2 gets intense

But all it took to change the tide was the advances. The last four days have seen a dynamic shift in showcasing, as the showcasing for Coolie is increasing with every single day. The film initially was slated to release with a capacity of Rs. 8 crore on the first day, but the good advance booking response has now increased the capacity by 60 percent to Rs. 13 crores. While War 2 will be leading in Hindi, there is a high possibility for Coolie to clock better occupancy in Hindi on the day of release, as the size remains to be lower than the demand.

A leading multiplex player tells us on anonymity, "Coolie is doing well in the tier 2 and tier 3 centres, and hence we are increasing the shows for the film. There is a demand in the audience, and as service providers, we just have to match that." Another cinema owner, who owns a two-screen property, told us, "We had strict orders from YRF not to give a single show to Coolie. However, we have now managed to get 2 shows of Coolie at our property, due to the audience demand, and it has started to sell tickets as well."

The names of cinema halls and multiplex chains have been kept under wraps to protect their financial interests, but the shows have already started to increase on the Book My Show platform.

Also Read: REVEALED: UNIQUE showcasing for War 2 and Coolie in G7 multiplex; Rajinikanth-starrer bags 2 shows in 800-seater Galaxy due to healthy demand

More Pages: Coolie Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.