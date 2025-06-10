Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is gearing up with the third installment of their trilogy, The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, which is now renamed as The Bengal Files: Right to Life. The film will now be released as The Bengal Files: Right to Life, scheduled for theatrical release on September 5, 2025. The makers of the film, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, along with Vivek Agnihotri, have finalised the decision.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri renames upcoming film to The Bengal Files; teaser to release on THIS day!

This film marks the third installment in Agnihotri's "Files" trilogy, following The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). The upcoming film delves into the communal violence in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, particularly focusing on events like Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots. Agnihotri has described these incidents as a "Hindu genocide" and aims to shed light on this often overlooked chapter of Indian history.

The film features a stellar cast, including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles. Despite the challenges faced during production, including safety concerns that led to filming in Mumbai instead of Kolkata, Agnihotri and his team have completed the project and are set to share this important story with audiences nationwide.

The makers had released the teaser of the film a few months ago, which featured veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty in a haunting first look, walking through an empty corridor with a rugged appearance and a white beard, reciting the Preamble to the Constitution with a burnt tongue.

The Bengal Files is written by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar. The film presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions is a part of Vivek’s Files trilogy that includes The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files.

