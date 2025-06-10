The Padukone School of Badminton (PSB), founded and funded by Deepika Padukone and mentored by former World No. 1 and All England Champion Prakash Padukone, has achieved a significant milestone by establishing over 75 grassroots coaching centres across 18 Indian cities - including Bengaluru, NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Nashik, Mysuru, Panipat, Dehradun, Udaipur, Coimbatore, Sangli, and Surat - within its first year of operations.

Deepika Padukone’s PSB hits 75 centres in 1 year, sets sights on 250 by 2027

With its “Badminton for All" mission, PSB aims to scale to 100 centres by the end of this year and 250 within the next three years.

Deepika Padukone, Founder of PSB, said: “As someone who grew up playing badminton, I’ve experienced firsthand how much this sport can shape one’s life – physically, mentally, and emotionally. Through PSB, I hope we can bring the joy and discipline of badminton to people from all walks of life, and build a generation that is healthier, more focused, and inspired by sport.”

Prakash Padukone, PSB’s Mentor and Advisor, said: “Sport is an integral part of growing up – it instills discipline, resilience, and a winning mindset that extends well beyond the court. With PSB, our goal is to make quality coaching accessible and affordable, nurture talent from the grassroots, and set a strong foundation for the future of Indian badminton.”

PSB’s vision is to democratize access to quality and affordable badminton coaching, providing opportunities for people of all ages and skill levels. Through its standardized, scalable coaching methodology, developed under the guidance of Prakash Padukone, the organization seeks to introduce a nationwide community of school children and working professionals to the sport. It also aims to empower aspiring coaches with certified training and sustainable career paths.

PSB partners with schools, institutions, and existing venues to set up grassroots academies that feed into its flagship Training Program at the 3 High-Performance Centres of Excellence in Bengaluru. With over 100 coaches trained under a structured certification program and access to cutting-edge facilities, PSB’s coaching system ensures consistency, quality, and the ability to identify and nurture future champions.

