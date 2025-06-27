Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is known for his bold storytelling that uncovers buried truths. After the impactful The Tashkent Files and the all-time blockbuster The Kashmir Files, he now brings the third chapter of his truth trilogy, The Bengal Files. The highly awaited film is set to unravel yet another hidden chapter of India’s history.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial The Bengal Files set to ignite America with 10 premieres!

Amidst growing excitement, the makers have announced 10 grand mega premieres across the United States, starting July 19 in New Jersey and concluding on August 10 in Houston. The premiere tour will include special screenings in key cities like Chicago, Atlanta, Washington DC, Raleigh, Tampa, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The demand for The Bengal Files is soaring in the overseas market, prompting filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri to be approached for multiple international premieres. This highlights the film’s growing global appeal and the rising excitement beyond India.

The recently released teaser has sparked widespread attention, thanks to its powerful and intense visuals. It has been met with overwhelming praise from audiences and critics alike. One striking scene showing Mahakali engulfed in flames stirred some controversy, but the makers have clarified that the film is backed by thorough research. The teaser has successfully created intrigue, especially with its hard-hitting line: “If Kashmir hurt you, then Bengal will haunt you.” The anticipation is now higher than ever.

The Bengal Files is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar. The film presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha is a part of Vivek’s Files trilogy that includes The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files. The film will arrive in theatres on September 5, 2025.

