Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh and his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has publicly voiced his support for the Punjabi actor-singer. The film has faced backlash after Pakistani actress Hania Aamir was cast as the leading lady, prompting the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to issue a statement against the actor and the producers associated with the project.

Imtiaz Ali supports Diljit Dosanjh amid Sardaar Ji 3 backlash; calls him a true patriot

Imtiaz Ali, who recently worked with Diljit on the Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila, spoke to NDTV about his experience with the artist and his personal views on the situation. "I can't say much on the row, but since I know Diljit, I can say that us mein deshbhakti ka jazbaa poora bhara hua hai (he is completely filled with the spirit of patriotism). He is a son of the soil. You can see at all his concerts, he shows up with the Indian flag."

Imtiaz added that Diljit’s patriotic spirit is not a performance but a genuine part of who he is. "He is not a guy who fakes things. Fakeness ke saath woh kuch nahi karta hai (he does nothing with fakeness). No one asked him to do it. At the end of all his concerts, he says, 'Main hoon Punjab' (I am Punjab), with the Indian flag."

Addressing the backlash and the decision-making process behind casting, Imtiaz said, "I don't know the details, but casting someone isn't the decision of the actor. I don't know how it went, but I know that uske andar desh prem bahut zyada hai (he has immense love for his country)… Jo log dekh paayenge unke andar ke sach ko, unko ye samajh mein aa jaayega (those who are able to see the truth within him will understand this)."

The controversy surrounding Sardaar Ji 3 escalated when FWICE called for action against Diljit Dosanjh and criticized the film's production team for collaborating with a Pakistani actress during ongoing Indo-Pak tensions. The organization’s statement has intensified scrutiny around the project, though the film was reportedly shot before the recent escalation.

Imtiaz Ali’s comments bring another perspective to the debate, highlighting his personal experience with Diljit and underscoring the actor’s consistent display of national pride at his public events. As the situation develops, the industry and audiences await further responses and updates regarding the release and reception of Sardaar Ji 3.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh ‘not replaced’ in Border 2 despite Sardaar Ji 3 controversy

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.