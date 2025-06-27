A source has confirmed that the actor has already completed half of his shoot for the war drama.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently facing controversy over his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, which will not release in India. The film, which was shot before the recent escalation of Indo-Pak tensions, stars Pakistani actress Hania Aamir and has attracted significant backlash. The situation has not only impacted the film’s India release but has also raised speculation regarding Dosanjh’s involvement in his future projects.

Diljit Dosanjh ‘not replaced’ in Border 2 despite Sardaar Ji 3 controversy

Recent reports suggested that Dosanjh, who is playing an Indian Army officer in the patriotic war drama Border 2, was allegedly removed from the film due to the ongoing controversy surrounding Sardaar Ji 3. However, a source close to the production has denied these rumours, clarifying that the actor remains actively involved in the project. "The news about his replacement is not true. Diljit is part of Border 2 and we have already shot with him 50 percent of the film. The announcement about his casting was made almost 9 months back,” the source confirmed.

These rumours started fuelling after FWICE demanded strict action from producers being associated with Diljit Dosanjh in upcoming films. In a letter they sent to producer Bhushan Kumar and T-Series, regarding the war drama, read, “The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), representing the core workforce of the Indian film and television industry, is deeply disappointed and concerned by the casting of actor-singer Mr. Diljit Dosanjh in your upcoming film Border 2... This casting decision is in blatant violation of FWICE’s official directive to boycott Mr. Diljit Dosanjh, which was issued after his unpatriotic act of working with a Pakistani actress, Ms. Hania Aamir, in the film Sardaar Ji 3.”

Meanwhile, speaking of Border 2, it is currently in production, with shooting underway in Pune. Actor Varun Dhawan has been filming key sequences at the National Defense Academy (NDA) as part of the ongoing schedule. The war-based film is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Nidhi Dutta in collaboration with T-Series. The film also features Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, and several other prominent actors.

Despite the backlash surrounding Sardaar Ji 3, which is no longer slated for an Indian release, the production team behind Border 2 appears to remain committed to Dosanjh’s involvement. The film is currently scheduled to hit theatres on January 23 next year.

Also Read: Neeru Bajwa deletes post on Sardaar Ji 3 amid controversy over casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir

More Pages: Border 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.