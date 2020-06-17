After Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, the horrors of Bollywood have been resurfacing. In his recent note, director Abhinav Kashyap held Salman Khan and his family responsible for sabotaging his career. Abhinav happens to be the brother of Anurag Kashyap and even directed Salman Khan starrer Dabangg, which later became a blockbuster franchise. Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has become an eye-opener for the celebrities in Bollywood and Abhinav Kashyap has had quite a few things to say about them.

Abhinav Kashyap says Salman, Sohail, Arbaaz, and Salim Khan are responsible for the downfall in his career and even said that they tried to delay the release of his 2013 Ranbir Kapoor starrer Besharam. When Salim Khan was asked to react to these claims, and he sarcastically said that of course they have ruined his career. Khan said watch his films first and then come to speak to him. Salim Khan further said that Abhinav probably forgot to take his father, Rashid Khan’s name along with his forefathers. Salim Khan concluded by saying that Abhinav can do whatever he wants and that he’s not going to waste time reacting to these accusations.

